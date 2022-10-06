Gardaí forced to use pepper spray to subdue Longford man found "roaring and shouting" in local estate

A defendant's statement that he has stopped drinking will be put to the test over Christmas to see if he stays out of trouble.

Martin Grundza (28) of 47 Lana Aoibhinn, Longford was charged with two public order offences.

The defendant was charged with public intoxication and threatening and abusive behaviour stemming from an incident on January 23.

From the witness box, Garda Aidan Lenehan outlined details of the incident. Garda Lenehan said that at 6:05am on the date of the offence Longford Garda Station received a call about a disturbance at Lana Aoibhinn, Longford. When the officers got to the estate they saw the defendant banging on a door and making a threat to murder.

Garda Lenehan said Mr Grundza “had his top off” and was “roaring and shouting”. The officer attempted to calm the defendant down, but he made lunging attacks at the Gardaí. Mr Grundza ran off and officers received another call from Annaly Park.

When the Gardaí found the defendant he continued to be threatening and abusive. Garda Lenehan said pepper spray was used to subdue Mr Grundza.

The defendant's parents arrived and took him into their house.

The court heard Mr Grundza has previous convictions - seven for public order, one for assault, and six for road traffic offences.

Solicitor John Quinn acknowledged his client has a “bad history”, but pointed out he has not come to garda notice since January.

Mr Quinn said the defendant has undertaken a music course and is off alcohol. The solicitor said Mr Grundza is “getting on well” adding: “Alcohol is the source of his woes. His mother has taken a serious role in his life and helped him get back on track.”

The defendant spoke to the court. He told Judge Bernadette Owens he has completed his music course. He said he wanted to apologise for his behaviour on the night: “I don't recall very much of the incident. It was was very rude of me. I am now staying away from alcohol.”

Mr Quinn said his client's decision to stop drinking has made him a changed person.

Having heard the details of the matter Judge Owens said she would give the defendant an opportunity to prove himself. The judge put the matter back to January 24 saying: “Christmas time will be your test. We will see how you get on. If there is any whimper of an issue you know what is going to happen.”