Eighty-five Ukrainian children enrolled in Longford schools, figures show

Close to 100 Ukrainian children are now enrolled in Longford schools
The Department of Education can confirm that as of September 30, 11,809 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland, including 85 in Longford.
Out of that figure, 7,420 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 4,389 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.
In Longford, there are 51 enrolments in primary schools and 34 in secondary schools.
In neighbouring counties the enrolments are: Cavan 277 (193 primary & 84 secondary), Leitrim 215 (141 primary & 74 secondary), Roscommon 153 (122 primary & 31 secondary) and Westmeath 205 (136 primary & 69 secondary).
Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine
Gardai have sealed off all streets around the former Tesco building which is on fire in Tullamore town centre
Residents join Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry Hagan at the entrance to Cullyfad's Radharc na Coille
Center Parcs has been given the green light for a major €85m expansion of its Longford Forest leisure resort in Ballymahon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.