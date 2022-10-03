Longford's Layla and 'Barbie' celebrate Tullamore Show success
Layla Flaherty from Clonevit, Moydow, Longford pictured with her winning Overall Champion Miniature Horse 'Barbie' at this year's Tullamore Show.
Congratulations to Longford's Chloe and Kayla Reilly, Emma Kenny, and Sarah McDermott on achieving their National Guide Awards
The late Donal Chapman (left) pictured presenting a cheque to the value of €1,550 to the Irish Wheelchair Association in Kenagh
Bishop Pat Storey was delighted to announce Mr Frank Milling as the new Principal and Warden of Wilson’s Hospital School. He was welcomed by Mrs Sharon Glynn and Mr John Rogers
