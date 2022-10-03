Longford mourns death of young man who possessed wonderful courage and resilience

A battle so ferociously fought came to an end with the death of Donal Chapman, Lisnacusha, on Saturday, September 24 in the care of the staff of the Padre Pio Ward at St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford.

Donal was diagnosed with MS some 23 years ago and he fought his condition with a wonderful courage, spirit, dignity and a fabulous resilience as was the personality of this young man. He was predeceased by his father PJ.

Donal spent his working life in banking and continued to do so until his MS got progressively worse.

His MS did not deter the man from carrying out fundraisers when he did a Bungee jump and Parachute jump to raise much needed funds for the Longford branch of MS.

Caption: The late Donal Chapman pictured in 2017 after he undertook a parachute jump to raise funds for the Longford Branch of Multiple Sclerosis. Donal, alongside his daughter Ríona and friend Dominic McGrath (who sponsored the jump) is pictured here presenting a cheque for €4,155 to Donal Casey, Chairperson Longford Branch of MS.

Donal was very social person and always had the glint of mischievous devilment in his eye and a disarming smile.

He was a great community man and had a great faith; indeed he would be in the church early for Mass and maneuvered his wheelchair around to have a few words with those that arrived early.

He had a great love of the water and the local Lough Ree Sub Aqua club.

We will remember Donal as a friend, a straight talker, a witty man and someone that brought an excitement no matter what environment he found himself in and was a man of great intellect.

His absence will be greatly felt in the local community and further afield.

He was lovingly cared for by his wife Martina, daughter Rióna, mother Mary and the Chapman family and the staff of the Padre Pio Ward. Wherever we go there will always be memories of Donal.

Donal’s remains reposed at his residence until his removal to St. Mary’s Church on Tuesday for the Mass of the Resurrection. Following Mass he was laid to rest in Clonbonny Cemetery.

To his wife Martina, daughter Rióna, mother Mary, sister, Patricia, brothers, Liam, Cathal, and Kevin, mother-in-law Liz Edgeworth and her family, relatives and many friends we extend our heartfelt sympathy.