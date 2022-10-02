Longford woman tells judge her name contains punctuation and case cannot be heard in public

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse
A Longford woman, Louise McGowan, Ballymakeegan, Longford, Co Longford, told Judge Sandra Murphy that her name was :Louise-Patricia (full colon Louise hyphen Patricia) and she could call her ‘Patricia.’
She repeatedly told the judge the matter before the court was “a private trust matter and cannot be heard in public.”
She also repeated on numerous occasions, “You’ve been instructed in writing to terminate this matter immediately.”
The defendant is charged with having no insurance, failing to produce insurance and speeding on February 5, 2021 at N4 Gortinty, Co Leitrim.
Ms McGowan was accompanied by two others in court, one of whom identified himself as :Lester-James (full colon Lester hyphen James).
Judge Murphy said she was not hearing the case and put the matter back to October 18 next.
Ms McGowan said, “I don’t consent because I’m here today to settle this matter.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.