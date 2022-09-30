PICTURES | Longford school honours Leaving Cert excellence as 17 students achieve 500 plus points

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Cnoc Mhuire Granard held a presentation ceremony on Wednesday, September 14, to acknowledge the fantastic Leaving Cert results that students achieved this year.

Cnoc Mhuire Granard were proud to have 17 students who achieved 500 plus points. Each of those students were invited back to the school with their families to mark the achievement. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Caption: Pauline McBrien (Principal), Eoghan Williams, Ryan Plunkett (Teacher), Shane Donohoe and Sandra Durkan (Deputy Principal) Picture: Shelley Corcoran

The Jubilee Cup, which is awarded to the best overall Leaving Cert results, was also presented. This year Cnoc Mhuire were delighted to jointly present the award to Shane Donohoe and Eoghan Williams who both achieved the maximum 625 points.



Both students were a credit to their families throughout their time in Cnoc Mhuire both inside and outside of the classroom. Shane will study Medicine in Royal College of Surgeons while Eoghan will move on to study Engineering in UCD. Both students spoke at the ceremony which was attended by this year’s Leaving Cert group.

Shane spoke about the value in consistency of work throughout the year and enjoying the journey while Eoghan spoke about the value in life balance which he got through sport.

No doubt the achievements of these students will serve to inspire the next group.