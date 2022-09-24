Longford's Lough Ree Distillery hosting event to mark start of its Irish whiskey distillation

Longford’s Lough Ree Distillery, based in Lanesboro, is hosting a special event on Saturday, October 1 to celebrate the start of Irish whiskey distillation in Lanesboro, and Irish whiskey’s links to the farming and food industry.



The event will take place in Lough Ree Distillery on Saturday, October 1, kicking off at 2pm, and will involve a tour and a tasting of the distillery’s carefully sourced and curated whiskeys.

Irish whiskey is the world’s fastest-growing whiskey – its success is a product of the Irish countryside and climate, and Lough Ree Distillery is proud to be part of this growing industry as it begins distilling Irish whiskey.

As worldwide sales continue to grow, the Irish whiskey industry is buying more grain from Ireland’s farmers and investing more in our local communities. As we are in the middle of harvest season, this event will be an opportunity to acknowledge the close ties between Ireland’s whiskey producers, farmers, and food producers.

The event on October 1 is an opportunity to invite the local community to visit Ireland’s newest and smallest distillery, and to raise a glass to the producers who have helped it to get to where it is today.

Further information on and tickets for the ‘Visit Ireland's Smallest Whiskey Distillery - Tour and Tasting’ event at Lough Ree Distillery, October 1, 2.00-3.30pm can be found on Eventbrite here.

The event is part of a series of nationwide activities this autumn celebrating Irish whiskey, farming and food, which is being promoted by the Irish Whiskey Association’s IrishWhiskey360° platform under the banner #IrishWhiskeyHarvest.