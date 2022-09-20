Ensuring community safety in Longford is a key priority of new plan

Longford Community Safety Plan 2022-2024 has been officially launched by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD. Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern opened the event held at Longford County Council offices.

This new Plan outlines the vision for a sustainable prevention approach to community safety planning and management for County Longford. It has been developed by Longford Local Community Safety Partnership (LCSP), in conjunction with the local community, as well as public and voluntary services.

Informed by an extensive consultation process, it reflects priorities identified by the local community and other stakeholders. It focuses on six priority areas with linked and actionable objectives. These include crime prevention and response, Garda visibility, the perception of safety in Longford and improved collaboration across all services.

Longford LCSP independent Chair Martina Moloney, An Garda Síochána Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman and Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon were also in attendance at the launch event.

Launching the Plan, Minister Helen McEntee said, “The new Community Safety Partnerships give local people and local representatives a real say in how to make their communities safer, and today’s plan from the Longford partnership shows how this approach will work.

“I saw the real input local people in Longford have had into the Partnership, including when I visited session the Partnership held with the Longford Comhairle na nÓg to get their views on to improve safety.

“As Minster for Justice, I want people across Ireland to feel safe and be safe in their local communities. Nobody knows a community better than those who live and work in it so it is particularly reassuring that so many members of the local community in Longford have been involved in devising this Plan.

“I want to thank the members of the Longford Local Community Safety Partnership for their work and care in producing the Community Safety Plan 2022-2024 and I look forward to seeing how the Plan is implemented and developed over the next couple of years.”

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern welcomed the Plan and paid tribute to all involved. “I welcome this Plan and look forward to seeing its positive impact on County Longford. We can already see benefits from an increased collaboration between Longford County Council and the Longford Community Safety Partnership, An Garda Síochána and community groups. I thank all involved and I thank Minister McEntee for launching this Plan here today. We look forward to a future with community safety at the top of the agenda.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “Longford County Council is delighted to host and support Longford Community Safety Partnership, whose dedicated work has led to the development of this Plan. A safer county is a key Council strategic objective, and the Council welcomes this new Plan for community safety.”

Longford LCSP independent Chair Martina Moloney said, “Being safe and feeling safe in our community is a vital contributor to our quality of life. That is why this Community Safety Plan is so important and represents a wonderful opportunity for County Longford to shape its’ future and ensure community safety in Longford is a key priority.”

Download the Longford Community Safety Plan 2022-2024 on the Longford Local Community Safety Partnership section of Longfordcoco.ie.