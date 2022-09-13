Children who died in Co Westmeath car fire to be laid to rest in Longford

The funeral of two children who died in a car fire close to Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath last Friday will take place at St Mel's Cathedral in Longford on Thursday.

Mikey (2) and Thelma (5) Dennany were tragically killed after the car in which they were travelling was found ablaze a bog road not far from the Co Westmeath village Multyfarnham shortly before 4pm.

Their mother, Lynn Egan, who was pulled from the car, remains in hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Mother-of-four Ms Egar, who is in her 40s, suffered significant burn injuries in the incident after being airlifted to hospital.

The brother and sister will be reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm.

Both children will be laid to rest in Cullyfad Cemetery following Mass of the Angels in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, on Thursday at 11.00am.

A death notice on RIP.ie said the two children had passed away "unexpectedly" and were pre-deceased by their grandfather Austin Dennany and by their grandmother Thelma Egar.

"Mikey and Thelma will be sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family, father Michael, mother Lynn, sister Katelyn, brother Eddie, grandmother Mary, grandfather Herbert, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends," the funeral notice added.

It comes after Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed yesterday that a criminal investigation was underway into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Gardaí made an appeal for help from members of the public who were in the area of Lacken, Multyfarnham, between 2pm and 4pm last Friday, September 9, and who have any video footage, including dashcam or other footage, to make it available to them.

The incident room at Mullingar garda station can be contacted on 044 9384000, or people can contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí added that a family liaison officer is continuing to keep the family updated.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday extended his sympathies to the family of the two children.

“We’re all deeply conscious of the terrible tragedy that happened at nearby Multyfarnham with the two young children [who] passed away in the most tragic of circumstances,” he said ahead of a Fianna Fáil think-in meeting in Mullingar.

