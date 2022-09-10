UPDATE | Post mortems conclude on bodies of two children who tragically died in Midlands car fire as woman (40s) remains in hospital

The scene of the fatal incident in Multyfarnham Picture: RTÉ Midlands Correspondent Sinéad Hussey @SineadHus
Gardaí at Mullingar continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a 2 year old infant boy and a 5 year old girl following a fatal car fire in County Westmeath on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Post mortems have concluded on the bodies of both deceased by the State Pathologist Dr. Sally Ann Collis.
Results of the Post Mortem examinations are not being released for operational reasons.
Forensic examination of the vehicle by the Garda Technical Bureau is continuing.
A female in her 40s continues to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at a Dublin Hospital.
An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person with any information in relation to this fatal incident to contact them.
The Incident room at Mullingar Garda Station can be contacted on 044 9384000, or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
A Garda family liaison officer continues to keep the family updated at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.
