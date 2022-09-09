UPDATE | Gardaí conduct forensic examination of Midlands fatal car fire scene near Multyfarnham

Gardaí at Mullingar are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the deaths of an infant and a child following a fatal car fire in County Westmeath on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Shortly before 4pm, the alarm was raised after a car with three occupants was discovered on fire on a rural road at Lackan near Multyfarnham.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to attend at that scene.

An infant boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where he was pronounced dead.

The remains of a juvenile female were discovered inside the car at the scene. Her remains have been removed from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

An adult female was treated at the scene for burn injuries. She was taken by air ambulance to a Dublin Hospital.

Her injures are understood to be serious but not thought to be life threatening.

The scene has been examined tonight by the Garda Technical Bureau and remains preserved overnight.

The car has been removed from the scene and will be further forensically examined tomorrow.

The scene has also been examined by the State Pathologist, Dr Sally Ann Collis.

Dr Collis will carry out post mortems on both deceased in the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore tomorrow. The Coroner has been notified.

The results of the Post Mortems and the Forensic examinations will determine the course of the investigation.

An incident room has been established at Mullingar Garda Station and Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed and An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with any information in relation to this fatal incident to contact investigating Gardaí at Mullingar at 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.