Popular vegan dessert product recalled due to allergen concerns - FSAI

All batches of a popular vegan dessert have been recalled due to allergen issues.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Galberts Plant Based Desserts Lemon Cheesecake (pack size 2 x 100g, all batches and expiry dates) has been removed from supermarkets due to the presence of an unintentional ingredient.
Walnuts were detected in an ingredient of the cheesecake base and are therefore not mentioned on the label.
Teen pleads guilty to assaulting three gardaí in violent Longford garda station incident
A teenager charged with assaulting three gardaí, leaving one with a suspected broken nose, during a violent altercation inside Longford garda station has pleaded guilty to all charges before the court.
Owners of south Longford hotel lift lid on reasons behind decision to sell up
The owner of a leading south Longford based hotel has told of how a yearning to enjoy an active and healthy retirement led to his decision to sell up after more than a decade and a half at the helm.
This may make the affected batches unsafe for consumers allergic to or intolerant of walnuts
The continued upward trend in rental prices allied to a shortage in accommodation is likely to lead an ever growing number of third level students to live in tents, it has been claimed
Longford is looking forward to the return of Culture Night, which is set to take place on Friday, September 23.
