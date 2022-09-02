Longford-Westmeath TD says 'dismantling' CIS 'disastrous for communities'

Moves by Citizen's Information Service (CIS) to changes in how it uses volunteers has been described as “dismantling” the service by a local TD. CIS have told some volunteers they are no longer needed in their current roles.



The new regime will see paid staff will lead the service, rather than volunteers, who may stay on if they agree to their roles being reduced.



Sinn Féin spokesperson on Defence Sorca Clarke said such a move is "disastrous for communities".

The Longford Westmeath slammed the decision saying: “The ongoing dismantling of Citizens Information is now being seen in many different parts of the State and the impact of its loss will be disastrous.”



Deputy Clarke said the issue was flagged by her party five years ago: “We, and others, raised alarm bells about the future of MABS and Citizens Information when restructuring and regionalisation by the Citizens Information Board went ahead in 2017.



“At the time, the Committee on Social Protection examined the restructuring plans, held hearings with representatives from MABS, CIS and the Citizens Information Board, compiled a report and recommended that the restructuring not go ahead. This was ignored,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

Deputy Clarke said the moves made by the Executive of CIS “does not serve the general public”.

“Citizens Information is a really crucial service and it is needed now more than ever. The loss of Volunteers’ expertise and time will be hugely negative,” she stated, “We are seeing a very particular agenda by the Department of Social Protection to centralise and to move services out of communities. We’ve seen it with the loss of Job Clubs, the changes to Community Welfare Officers and ongoing within Citizens Information. This agenda does not serve the people.”



Deputy Clarke laid the decision at the door of The Minister for Rural and Community Development and Social Protection: “Minister Humphreys should reflect on the impact of these decisions for communities.”