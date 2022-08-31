Search

31 Aug 2022

Tourism boost as new guide launched to assist people explore Longford

County Longford Get Active in Nature: Out and About

Local politicians and dignitaries at the launch of a new booklet entitled 'County Longford Get Active in Nature

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

31 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

A new booklet entitled 'County Longford Get Active in Nature: Out and About' was launched last Thursday in Derrycassin Woods.

Detailing the many ways to enjoy County Longford, the booklet is produced by Longford Tourism.

A comprehensive guide to the many things to do in the county for visitors and locals alike, the booklet highlights activities offered by local businesses and organisations.

Readers can find out how to navigate the county’s many tracks, trails and waterways. It is also filled with activities for kids, lovers of the arts and keen cooks.

Designed by Longford business RustyLemon Designs, the booklet contains detailed maps and information on Longford’s beautiful cycling and walking trails.

Scenic drives are also covered, including ‘Rebel’, ‘Literary’ and ‘Mid Shannon’ routes. Readers can also use the booklet to help spot native flora and fauna.

Funded by Healthy Ireland, the booklet aims to encourage activity among all people.

Such activities are seen as offering important opportunities to improve or maintain both physical and mental health.

The booklet is available from Longford Tourism, County Longford Libraries and Longford County Council.

Online versions are also available on Longford.ie.

To celebrate the launch, Longford Tourism have a number of Fitbit watches to give away.

Just snap a photo of yourself enjoying some County Longford trails and sent it into Longford Tourism.

Find more competition details on their Facebook page or by contacting Longford Tourism.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern encouraged everyone to pick up a booklet or visit Longford.ie for the online version.

Cllr McGovern added, “This booklet offers a user-friendly, engaging guide to all there is to do in County Longford, whatever your interests. I thank Longford Tourism for their great work and Healthy Ireland for funding this excellent booklet. Be sure to pick up your copy or take a look online today.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon spoke on the importance of promoting County Longford.

Mr Mahon said, “The Council, through this work from Longford Tourism, continues to proudly promote the many excellent amenities and activities we have right here our doorstep in County Longford.”

For further information, check out Longford.ie and follow Longford Tourism on social media.

