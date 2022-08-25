Teen accused of attacking three gardaí in violent Longford garda station incident tells court: "I apologise from the bottom of my heart"

A teenager accused of violently assaulting three gardai, leaving one with a broken nose during a violent assault inside a garda station has told a court: "I apologise from the bottom of my heart".

The youth, who is not due to turn 18 until January and therefore cannot be named, appeared at a sitting of Mullingar District Court earlier today after being remanded in detention following a special court sitting less than 48 hours earlier.

It is alleged the juvenile assaulted a male officer at Longford garda station, Battery Road, Longford, during the early hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in the garda sustaining a suspected broken nose.

The teenager is also charged with carrying out two further assaults on a male and female garda after being arrested in Drumlish, Co Longford, where it is alleged the teenager was found to be in the possession of a knife.

It was further alleged the accused was found with €70 worth of cocaine during the same incident at Longford garda station.

Sgt Sheila Kenny, for the prosecution, said the State would be seeking a further adjournment as directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was still awaited.

She also indicated further charges were a possibility in the case.

Defence solicitor Jack Donoghue said his client was amenable to a short, further remand in detention, but urged the court to expedite the case as swiftly as possible owing to the accused teenager's pending 18th birthday next January.

"He is a minor and will age out in January," he told the court.

Presiding Judge Alan Mitchell remanded the youth in detention until September 6, but warned the State the court would be "expecting progress" on that date.

In making that order, the teenager, who was accompanied by a social worker in court, expressed his remorse over the incident.

"I would just like to apologise to all members of An Garda Siochana," he said.

"It was out of order. I was highly intoxicated and it was out of order.

"I was doing very well and I had one blip. I apologise from the bottom of my heart."

He also indicated that he was fully accepted over his role in the incident.

"I am going to plead guilty to all the charges as I just want to get them dealt with," he added.

The teenager was remanded in detention until a sitting of Longford District Court on September 6.