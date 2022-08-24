Embattled Longford / Westmeath TD Robert Troy resigns as Minister of State

Embattled Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy is resigning from his role as Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. He was appointed to this role in July 2020.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said, "It is with regret that the Taoiseach has accepted the resignation of Minister of State Robert Troy. Robert has been a very committed, hardworking and efficient Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment, in particular working with SMEs and preparing legislative reforms for the PIAB.

"The Minister clearly acknowledged that he made serious errors in relation to his declarations to the Register of Member’ Interests, and he sincerely apologised for this. Since his election to Dáil Éireann, his commitment to his constituents and dedication to his work has been beyond question."

Elected to Dáil Éireann on his first attempt in the February 2011 general election, Mr Troy was re-elected in both the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Before entering the Dáil he served for seven years as an elected member of Westmeath County Council.

He has been a Frontbench party Spokesperson since his election to Dáil Éireann. His various briefs have covered Arts and Heritage, Children and Youth Affairs, Transport, Tourism and Sport, and most recently Business, Enterprise and Innovation. He has served on the Oireachtas Committee on Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

He was also a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport. For the past three years he has also been a member of the Council of Europe and during this time has spoken in this forum on a range of social issues.

Earlier today, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said Mr Troy's property interests should be the subject of "a full investigation" by the Dáil Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight prior to the resumption of the Dáil.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said Mr Troy’s “catalogue of omissions” showed a “careless disregard” for the mechanisms introduced to prevent corruption in this country.

Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn had also demanded a full statement containing “full transparency and accountability” from Mr Robert Troy to clarify matters around his property business.

Mr Troy, in a statement released tonight, said the last ten days have been "extremely difficult".

He reiterated that he has not tried to conceal anything, and his biggest offence is his "lack of due diligence", adding, "One issue in isolation is excusable but the number of errors now that are of my making directly or indirectly has led me to this decision."

He apologised for the upheaval caused by this controversy and said the errors he made were "genuine errors and human errors and were not intentional".

"I hold myself to a high standard and that is the reason I have taken this decision of my own counsel," he said.

Mr Troy said he is more than happy to answer any questions the Standards in Public Office Commission or the Residential Tenancies Board have and he will give a full account in the Dáil, if required.

Minister admits 'error' in house sale to Longford County Council The failure to register a house sale on the Register of Members’ Interests by Longford-Westmeath TD, Robert Troy, to Longford County Council is a matter between the Dáil ethics committee and the elected representative.

Aware of the sensitives of the housing situation in Ireland, Mr Troy said, "vilifying landlords is not the answer, and it will not help the problem."

He added, "While I accept my mistakes, I would like to state that the narrative being put forward by some media and some in the opposition that landlords are villains is simply wrong.

"I personally will not apologise for being a landlord. I bought my first house at the age of 20 as I went straight into a job after school, so I was in a position to purchase my first property then. I am not a person of privilege and I have not been brought up with a silver spoon in my mouth, I have worked for all I have."

Mr Troy said he would like to assure his constituents and supporters that he will continue to work as he always has as a TD.