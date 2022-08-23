Search

23 Aug 2022

Sinn Féin call for “clarity” on Longford Westemeath Minister Troy's business dealings

Sinn Féin call for “clarity” on Longford Westemeath Minister Troy's business dealings

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

23 Aug 2022 5:34 PM

A statement containing “full transparency and accountability” must be made by Minister Robert Troy to clarify matters around his property business a Sinn Féin TD has stated.

The Fianna Fáil Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Trade Promotion “must make a full, public statement on these unanswered questions” Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has demanded.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn called on the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste to ensure full accountability from Minister Robert Troy.

The Sinn Féin TD described allegations the Longford Westemeath TD took rent payments in cash as “alarming”, saying: “Minister Troy needs to make a public statement about this alleged practice and he must be fully open and accountable.”

Deputy Mac Lochlainn continued: “He needs to clarify what the total sum of these cash payments amounted to and how he handled this cash. He must demonstrate that he was fully compliant with tax regulations for any cash payments he received.”

The Sinn Féin Chief Whip demanded confirmation that all of Minister Troy's rental properties were registered with the Residential Tenancies Board for the full period they have been rented out, as required by law.

“The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have insisted they have full confidence in the Minister despite these damaging and highly concerning allegations coming to light, which the Minister still has not been able to explain in full,” Deputy Mac Lochlainn said, “The Taoiseach and Tánaiste must stop providing cover for Minister Troy. They must ensure full accountability and ensure that he comes out into the open and answer these important questions himself.”

The Sinn Féin elected representative concluded by saying: “In order for there to be confidence in Minister Troy, he must urgently clarify these matters. We need to see full transparency and accountability now, without any equivocation, evasion or delay. He must make a full, public statement on these unanswered questions urgently.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media