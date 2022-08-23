Sinn Féin call for “clarity” on Longford Westemeath Minister Troy's business dealings

A statement containing “full transparency and accountability” must be made by Minister Robert Troy to clarify matters around his property business a Sinn Féin TD has stated.

The Fianna Fáil Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Trade Promotion “must make a full, public statement on these unanswered questions” Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has demanded.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn called on the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste to ensure full accountability from Minister Robert Troy.

The Sinn Féin TD described allegations the Longford Westemeath TD took rent payments in cash as “alarming”, saying: “Minister Troy needs to make a public statement about this alleged practice and he must be fully open and accountable.”

Deputy Mac Lochlainn continued: “He needs to clarify what the total sum of these cash payments amounted to and how he handled this cash. He must demonstrate that he was fully compliant with tax regulations for any cash payments he received.”

The Sinn Féin Chief Whip demanded confirmation that all of Minister Troy's rental properties were registered with the Residential Tenancies Board for the full period they have been rented out, as required by law.

“The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have insisted they have full confidence in the Minister despite these damaging and highly concerning allegations coming to light, which the Minister still has not been able to explain in full,” Deputy Mac Lochlainn said, “The Taoiseach and Tánaiste must stop providing cover for Minister Troy. They must ensure full accountability and ensure that he comes out into the open and answer these important questions himself.”

The Sinn Féin elected representative concluded by saying: “In order for there to be confidence in Minister Troy, he must urgently clarify these matters. We need to see full transparency and accountability now, without any equivocation, evasion or delay. He must make a full, public statement on these unanswered questions urgently.”