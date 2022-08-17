Search

17 Aug 2022

Minister admits 'error' in house sale to Longford County Council

Longford/Westmeath TD Robert Troy welcomes suspension of Bus Éireann strike

Junior Enterprise Minister Robert Troy

Thomas Lyons

17 Aug 2022 8:00 AM

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

The failure to register a house sale on the Register of Members’ Interests by Longford-Westmeath TD, Robert Troy, to Longford County Council is a matter between the Dáil ethics committee and the elected representative.

That was the view of Independent councillor Gerry Warnock who suggested that procurement procedures in place by the local authority meant there could be “no foul” in the transaction.

The Fianna Fáil Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Trade Promotion said he will “amend and update the Register accordingly this week to correct inaccuracies” in respect of the matter.

Deputy Troy bought the house at Ash Lawns, Clonbalt Woods in May, 2019 for €82,500 from a Fianna Fáil councillor for Westmeath, Bill Collentine. Three months later the Minister sold the property to Longford County Council for €163,000.

For more on this story, see this week's Longford Leader.

