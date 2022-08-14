Search

14 Aug 2022

PICTURES | Sizzling performances from Longford athletes in glorious sunshine at Aldi Community Games National Track and Field finals

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

14 Aug 2022 8:40 PM

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Longford's athletes produced some sizzling performances as the sunshine beamed down over SETU Sports Campus in Carlow for the 2022 Aldi Community Games National Track and Field finals on Saturday, August 13.

2,000 children, along with their families and supporters, totalling over 4,000, travelled from all over Ireland to the event to represent their County with pride. READ MORE HERE: Double Gold for Longford athletes at the National Community Games Finals  The event was livestreamed to an audience of over 30,000 on both Facebook and YouTube. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Community Games Ambassadors and past participants - Jesse Osas, Sarah Quinn, Longford's Adeyemi Talabi and Conor Cusack were present on the day to celebrate and encourage the children taking part. 

Longford native David Hoysted, who is the Chief Executive of Aldi Community Games, said, “The event was a great success! The atmosphere on the ground was electric with children and families from all over Ireland enjoying a colourful and exciting day out! The event was live streamed to an audience of 30,000 people and it was lovely to see families  from all over the world reconnect over social media as they commentated on their nieces or nephews running on the track. Looking forward to next year already.”

PICTURES | Longford Community Games teams savour provincial glory and athletes for set for Aldi National Finals

Throughout the day, 28 different track events from mixed relays to 100m race events and 14 field events from ball throw to long puck took place in the beautiful surrounds of SETU Sports Campus Carlow in the blistering sunshine. A host of experienced Community Games volunteers were in attendance to make sure the day ran smoothly and to hand out over 7,000 bottles of Aldi water ensuring everyone was hydrated on a very warm day in the sunny south east!

For the children taking part, it was a day of excitement and nerves. These children aged from 6 to 16 already have a lot to be proud about having qualified in their Area final, then County Final then Regional Final (for track events) to make it to the National Finals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media