PICTURES | Sizzling performances from Longford athletes in glorious sunshine at Aldi Community Games National Track and Field finals

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Longford's athletes produced some sizzling performances as the sunshine beamed down over SETU Sports Campus in Carlow for the 2022 Aldi Community Games National Track and Field finals on Saturday, August 13.

​

2,000 children, along with their families and supporters, totalling over 4,000, travelled from all over Ireland to the event to represent their County with pride. READ MORE HERE: Double Gold for Longford athletes at the National Community Games Finals The event was livestreamed to an audience of over 30,000 on both Facebook and YouTube. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Community Games Ambassadors and past participants - Jesse Osas, Sarah Quinn, Longford's Adeyemi Talabi and Conor Cusack were present on the day to celebrate and encourage the children taking part.

Longford native David Hoysted, who is the Chief Executive of Aldi Community Games, said, “The event was a great success! The atmosphere on the ground was electric with children and families from all over Ireland enjoying a colourful and exciting day out! The event was live streamed to an audience of 30,000 people and it was lovely to see families from all over the world reconnect over social media as they commentated on their nieces or nephews running on the track. Looking forward to next year already.”

Throughout the day, 28 different track events from mixed relays to 100m race events and 14 field events from ball throw to long puck took place in the beautiful surrounds of SETU Sports Campus Carlow in the blistering sunshine. A host of experienced Community Games volunteers were in attendance to make sure the day ran smoothly and to hand out over 7,000 bottles of Aldi water ensuring everyone was hydrated on a very warm day in the sunny south east!

For the children taking part, it was a day of excitement and nerves. These children aged from 6 to 16 already have a lot to be proud about having qualified in their Area final, then County Final then Regional Final (for track events) to make it to the National Finals.