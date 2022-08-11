PICTURES | Longford Community Games teams savour provincial glory and athletes for set for Aldi National Finals

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
These are hectic times for Longford Community Games with the county hosting the Leinster Teams Finals on Saturday, July 23, while seven days later, athletes from the county were in action at the North Leinster Regional Athletics Finals.
The Leinster Finals was a very successful day and Longford Community Games wish to thank all volunteers, coordinators, referees and venues St Mel's College, Longford Slashers GAA, Longford Rugby Club, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park and Abbeycartron Soccer Club for their support.
The following Longford teams claimed provincial gold medals and they are through to the National Finals; U16 Chess Drumlish/Ballinamuck, U10 Draughts Ballymahon/Forgney, U12 Girls Gaelic Clonguish, U15 Boys Rounders Clonbroney and U15 Girls Rounders Clonbroney.
The following Longford teams won silver medals; U11 Chess Drumlish/Ballinamuck, U13 Chess Drumlish/Ballinamuck, U13 Boys Rounders Clonbroney, U13 Girls Rounders Clonbroney, U15 Girls Soccer Longford South and U16 Tag Rugby Kenagh
Teams who played in semi finals on the day and narrowly missing out on a place in the final were; U16 Draughts Ballymahon/Forgney, U11 Tag Rugby Lanesboro and U14 Tag Rugby Killoe.
The North Leinster Regional Athletics Finals took place in the Peace Link Park, Clones on Saturday, July 30.
Even with conditions being very wet and challenging on the track, a large number of Longford athletes made it through their heats and semi-finals to the finals. Not all were placed in medal positions but they represented their county with great pride and determination.
A total of six gold, four silver, two bronze and five fourth placed medals were won. All U8 competitors who took part in heats also received a participation medal.
The first four placed in finals go through to the National Athletics Finals in Carlow on Saturday, August 13.
Results as follows:
Girls U12 200m
Gold Sophia Carey (Clonguish)
Silver Leah Waters (Drumlish/Ballinamuck)
Boys U12 200m
Gold El Nathan Okah (Longford South)
Silver Tiernan O’Reilly (Dromard)
Bronze Jeremy Prendergast (Killoe)
Girls U14 800m
Gold Emma Brennan (Drumlish/Ballinamuck)
Boys U14 800m
Bronze Max Gallagher (Ardagh Moydow Glen)
Girls U10 100m
Fourth Holly Brady (Clonguish)
Boys U12 100m
Fourth Adam Mulleady (Drumlish/Ballinamuck)
Girls U12 100m
Gold Izzy Masterson (Edgeworthstown)
Girls U14 100m
Fourth Kelly Davis (Drumlish/Ballinamuck)
Boys U8 60m
Gold Joe Rooney (Edgeworthstown)
Girls U8 60m
Fourth Lauren McDonald (Dromard)
Girls U8 80m
Silver Aoife Ferguson (Newtowncashel)
Girls U10 Hurdles
Gold Emily Ogennachi (Granard)
Boys U10 Hurdles
Silver Dillon Walsh (Longford South)
Fourth Andrew Fitzpatrick (Clonguish)