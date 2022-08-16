Search

16 Aug 2022

"It’s crucial factories return a fair price" -IFA

"It’s crucial factories return a fair price" -IFA

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

16 Aug 2022 8:03 AM

IFA president, Tim Cullinan, has strongly criticised factories for the further unjustified cuts on lamb price.
He said the level of price cuts is unsustainable and sheep farmers cannot be expected to absorb reductions on this scale in a year when production costs are predicted to increase by 30%. Factories are offering deals up to €6.70/kg and deals to 22kg to secure lambs, but they are meeting very strong resistance from farmers.
“Store lamb sales have started positive, but it’s crucial factories return a fair price to underpin this trade for the remainder of the year,” he said.
IFA sheep chairperson, Kevin Comiskey, said supplies of suitable finished lambs are very tight on the ground and there was no rationale for the cuts imposed by factories last week.
He said there is no huge surge of lambs coming through the system as total spring throughput to date is running 12% behind last year’s levels.
Bord Bia predict supplies of imported lamb into the EU market will remain low for the remainder of the year, while EU lamb production is forecast to be back 2%, creating favourable conditions for Irish lamb.

Following a market update meeting with Bord Bia, Kevin Comiskey stressed the importance of continued promotional activities of Irish lamb overseas in order to deliver new markets for Irish produce and to strengthen the value returned to Irish producers.
He said sheep production is the most environmentally sustainable food production system in the country, but sheep farmers are not been paid for it by the market.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media