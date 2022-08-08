Wedding bells ring for local couple

Damien Kellegher and Roisin Kennedy
Congratulations to Damien Kellegher son of Malachy and Mary, Church View Drive, Drumlish who married Roisin Kennedy from Mohill recently.
We join your friends, family and neighbours in wishing you both a long and happy together.
His killing is one of the most contested events in Irish history, igniting acrimonious arguments that have endured ever since
Local Improvement Scheme funding in Longford has been increased to €465,000 after a further €114,000 was approved today
The old Bord na Móna cabin along the Bogland Greenway in Lanesboro which was targeted by vandals recently
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.