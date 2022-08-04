Longford-Westmeath TD says Taoiseach "must directly intervene" to secure Covid bonus payment for frontline workers

Sinn Féin TD for Longford Westmeath has said that the Taoiseach must directly intervene to ensure frontline workers in Longford receive the pandemic bonus payment that was signed off on by cabinet 9 months ago.

“During the pandemic, frontline workers here in Longford and Westmeath went above and beyond as they worked in extremely stressful circumstances to protect all our communities.

“They were rightly praised at the time including by the government, but this praise has failed to turn into action. It has now been more than 9 months since the cabinet signed off on a pandemic bonus payment for frontline health staff. Despite this, many workers still have not received this payment that they were promised.

“Workers here in Longford/Westmeath such as caterers, cleaners, security staff, agency staff and many more on the frontline in our local hospitals and healthcare settings have been contacting me to express their concern that they are still waiting for this payment.

“Many are struggling with the cost of living and the crisis caused by energy and fuel price increases.”

“They are entitled to receive this payment, however the government has failed to follow through on their promises and workers have been left in the lurch with no answers and no sense of urgency from the government.

“Frontline workers in Longford Westmeath have been let down badly by this government’s failure to follow through on their promises.

“This is absolutely unacceptable. Sinn Féin’s Health spokesperson David Cullinane has written to the Taoiseach this week, urging him to intervene directly to ensure this payment is paid promptly. The Taoiseach needs to get a grip on this issue, so that this disrespect to frontline health staff ends.

“Sinn Féin in government would stand up for healthcare workers to ensure that they are treated with dignity, fairness and respect. We are committed to ensuring that workers in Longford and Westmeath receive the payment they were promised.”