Joyous scenes in Drumlish as popular Longford couple say 'I do'

Sinead Corrigan and her husband Sean Tobin outside St Mary's Church in Drumlish following their recent wedding
There were happy scenes in Drumlish in recent days as Sinead Corrigan, daughter of Jodie and Von and Sean Tobin, son of Ted and Marie, Clondra, who exchanged wedding vows in St Mary’s Church Drumlish.
The beautiful bride was attended to by her Chief bridesmaid Lorraine Corrigan, bridesmaids Claire Dowler, Amanda
Byrne and Kerry Brady.
Best man was John Brady with groomsmen being Gary Dolan, Jimmy Joe Neary and Stephen Cassin.
Pageboys were Oìsin Tobin and Freddie Brady.
A memorable reception was later held in Mullingar's Annebrook Hotel.
We join your friends and family in wishing your little family many years of health and happiness.
