30 Jul 2022

Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 30, 2022

Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 30, 2022

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

30 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Carmel Keane, Drumcondra, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Friday, July 29, 2022 of Carmel Keane, Drumcondra, Co. Dublin and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at CareChoice Nursing Home, Swords. 


Beloved sister of the late Marese. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Anne, Teresa, Bernadette and Majella, brothers John, Seamus, Bernard, Joe and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she Rest In Peace.


Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords, on Saturday, July 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Removal on Monday morning, August 1 to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link

Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

Please leave your personal messages of condolence for Carmel's family in the condolences section below. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

