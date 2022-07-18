Wedding bells ring for highly respected Longford teachers

Bernard Sheridan and Louise Bell on their wedding day
There were great celebrations recently as wedding bells rang for highly respected Longford teachers Bernard Sheridan and Louise Bell.
Dromard GAA club extended congratulations to their clubman Bernard and his bride Louise.
The club posted that Bernard has been an integral and a very key part of the Dromard senior football panel for a long number of years.
"His efforts and example as a senior player, while at the same time coaching and mentoring underage teams, has been highly appreciated by the club."
Both Louise, daughter of Archie and Elizabeth Bell (nee Moorhead, Longford town), and Bernard, son of Sean and Celine Sheridan (nee Eivers, Bracklin, Edgeworthstown), are highly respected teachers with Louse teaching in St Joseph's Secondary School, Rochfortbridge, and Bernard teaching in Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, Co Kildare.
Wishing Louise and Bernard a very long and a very happy life together as they set up their new home in Cloonaugh, Drumlish.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.