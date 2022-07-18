Search

18 Jul 2022

Wedding bells ring for highly respected Longford teachers

Wedding bells ring for highly respected Longford teachers

Bernard Sheridan and Louise Bell on their wedding day

18 Jul 2022 9:39 PM

There were great celebrations recently as wedding bells rang for highly respected Longford teachers Bernard Sheridan and Louise Bell.

Dromard GAA club extended congratulations to their clubman Bernard and his bride Louise. 

The club posted that Bernard has been an integral and a very key part of the Dromard senior football panel for a long number of years.

"His efforts and example as a senior player, while at the same time coaching and mentoring underage teams, has been highly appreciated by the club."

Both Louise, daughter of Archie and Elizabeth Bell (nee Moorhead, Longford town), and Bernard, son of Sean and Celine Sheridan (nee Eivers, Bracklin, Edgeworthstown), are highly respected teachers with Louse teaching in St Joseph's Secondary School, Rochfortbridge, and Bernard teaching in Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, Co Kildare.

Wishing Louise and Bernard a very long and a very happy life together as they set up their new home in Cloonaugh, Drumlish.

