Search

04 Jul 2022

Wedding bells ring for lovely Longford couple

Wedding bells ring for lovely Longford couple

Newly weds Paul McGee and Barbara Donlon Picture: Dromard GAA Facebook page

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

04 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Congratulations and best wishes to Barbara Donlon, Knockmartin and Paul McGee, Edenmore, Dromard who were married in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes on Saturday, June 25. They are wished a long and healthy life together.

Extending their congratulations, Dromard GAA said Paul, has been a key player for the club for a long number of years.

He has an astonishing five Under 21 Championship medals, being part of the various 5 in-a-row panels. He won a Senior Championship in 2007 at the age of 19.

He also represented Longford at Senior level for 4 or 5 years, famously outclassing Monaghan GAA's all-time great, Conor McManus, in St Tiernach's Park, Clones, who at that time was recognised as one of the top three forwards in Ireland.

Paul also made himself available to coach underage teams over the years.

Paul's efforts and commitment to training were legendary and was a great example to his teammates and aspiring young players in the club.

"We are very hopeful that he will overcome injuries and return to the fold this year after he enjoys a great honeymoon," the club stated.

Barbara is the daughter of Tommy and Teresa Donlon (nee Mulfaul, Knockmartin, Longford) and Paul is the son of PJ and Ann McGee (Nee McCann, Coonaugh, Drumlish).

Barbara is a highly respected teacher in St Joseph's Primary School, Longford. While Paul is an ICT Engineer with CBRE in Athlone.

Longford gardaí investigating gift card scam

Thor: Love and Thunder hits Longford Omniplex this week - news, reviews and trailers

Wishing Barbara and Paul a very long and a very happy life together as they set up their new home in Kenagh.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media