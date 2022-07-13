Financial boost for three Longford shows

Three Longford shows to are to benefit from funding of between €5,000 and €6,000 following an announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

Longford Agricultural Show, Granard Agricultural Show and Ballinalee Connemara Pony Show are to benefit locally.

In total, €700,000 (up to €6,000 to 119 Agricultural shows) is being provided to support the return of the shows.

Minister Humphreys said, “As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I know how much the Agricultural Shows mean to people in rural communities.

“Between cattle best of breed, dog shows, sheep and poultry competitions, and music, the events are extremely popular and I’m delighted to support their return to the summer calendar.

“Our shows signals fun, energy and a sense of community - something for all the family.

“They are a shop window for what is produced locally and bring visitors from near and far.

“Practically every weekend over the coming months there is an agricultural show on somewhere in Ireland. I urge people to get out, enjoy them and give them your full support.”

Each show will attract funding in the region of €5,000 - €6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.

Minister Humphreys added, “I recently announced increased funding of €700,000 to support the Irish Shows Association, and I am delighted to today confirm the individual allocations for shows all across rural Ireland.

“I am particularly pleased to announce funding of up to €6,000 to each show to assist each meet the costs of putting them together - on the back of huge voluntary endeavour.

“I believe it is of vital importance to our rural communities that we support the efforts of the show committees and the work of their volunteers. I hope that this funding will help put the shows on a firmer financial footing and provide vital support to the committees.

“I’m delighted to support the Irish Shows Association and like many others I look forward to getting out and about and visiting our Shows this summer.”

The Minister also welcomed the approval of over €313,000 in LEADER programme funding to the Irish Shows Association, which will be used to support the roll out of a National Shows Management software system for use by agricultural and rural shows nationwide.

This funding was approved by the Local Action Groups (LAGs) in Monaghan, Mayo, Cork West and Galway East as part of the LEADER programme Co-operation Measure.

The Minister concluded: “I am delighted to be able to acknowledge the hard work, commitment and dedication that goes into every show and I am pleased that the Irish Shows Association is once again working with my Department to administer the funding. I hope to have the opportunity to visit many agricultural shows throughout the country this year to see first-hand the impact these shows make to the vibrancy of our local rural communities. “