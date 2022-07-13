Search

13 Jul 2022

Respite House for Longford parents of children with autism by end of the year

Picture: Polina Kovaleva / Pexels

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

13 Jul 2022 9:00 AM

Support for Longford parents of children with autism has been under significant pressure over the last number of years, but an announcement this week will change that. A Ministerial announcement confirmed that a Respite House for Longford will improve the lot for 250 families.

The Joint Committee on Autism met yesterday (Tuesday, July 12), for two separate sessions with Minister Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State with responsibility for Disability and Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm.

Senator Micheál Carrigy Chairperson of that Committee welcomed confirmation from Minister Rabbitte that a Respite House will be in place in Longford before end of the year and will be available for use for 48 weeks of year.

In her address to the committee Minister Rabbitte outlined the plan: “We have a solution for Longford. Longford was one of the counties that we didn't have any children's respite whatsoever,” the Minister said, “it closed a number of years back. So since my meeting in Longford I can say we will be delivering a Respite House to Longford before the end of the year. It will be open 48 weeks of the year, so that will in itself support 250 families. That is coming.”

The Minister has also confirmed that she will prioritise moving  of services from the Phoenix Centre to Ballyminion beside Primary care centre.

Speaking in advance of the meeting Senator Carrigy stressed the opportunity presented to discuss autism policy with Minister Rabbitte and Adam Harris who he described as “a leading authority on autism in Ireland” saying the insights he provides is of significant value to the Committee.

