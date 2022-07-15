Search

15 Jul 2022

Man moved out of Longford to stay away from trouble, court hears

Longford Courthouse.

A young man who failed to keep his bail conditions because he moved out of Longford to stay away from trouble will return before Judge Bernadette Owens in September

15 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

A young man who failed to keep his bail conditions because he moved out of Longford to stay away from trouble will return before Judge Bernadette Owens in September.

Ben Curry (22) with an original charge sheet address of St Martha's Hostel, Longford, but amended to Fossa, Moate, Westmeath was charged with a breach of the firearms and offensive weapons act in that on May 1, 2022 he entered Five Star Pizza, Main Street, Longford with a knife.

Initially, the State sought to have the defendant remanded in custody as he had failed to abide by bail conditions. Garda Anthony Scanlon said Mr Curry was supposed to sign on three times a week at Longford Garda Station, but missed 16 signing days.

The defendant was also not contactable by mobile phone and did not reside at the address he gave to the court.
Solicitor Fiona Baxter filed an application to amend the defendant’s bail conditions.

Ms Baxter explained that her client had been in dispute with a number of other youths and believed it was best for him to leave Longford.

Though he was “essentially homeless” at that time he has now secured permanent residence and is now in employment. Judge Bernadette Owens consented to changing the defendant's bail conditions.

Mr Curry will now sign on once a week in Athlone, will not enter Longford except for court appointments and to meet his solicitor and will be contactable by a phone number he supplied to Gardaí.

The matter was then adjourned to September 20 for DPP direction.

