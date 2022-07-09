Search

09 Jul 2022

Longford man on holding mobile phone charge has case adjourned

Longford Courthouse.

A young man who pleaded guilty to holding a mobile phone while driving will return before Judge Bernadette Owens in October to have the matter concluded

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

09 Jul 2022 8:00 AM

A young man who pleaded guilty to holding a mobile phone while driving will return before Judge Bernadette Owens in October to have the matter concluded.

Patrick Hannafin (19) of Corboy, Edgeworthstown entered a plea of guilty to the offences.

From the witness box Garda Rachael Carlin of Longford Garda Station described how on May 6, 2021 she was on mobile patrol, and the officer saw a driver holding a mobile phone while driving.

Garda Carlin stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Mr Hannafin, who denied holding the phone saying he was using a notebook.

The defendant had no previous convictions. Noting the defendant was driving a 211 registered car Judge Owens said there should be no need for the driver to hold a mobile phone as the technology available in such vehicles was so advanced.

Solicitor for the defendant, Frank Gearty, said his client is on a learner permit and he asked the judge if he could have the matter adjourned to October 25 at which point Mr Hannafin will have a full licence.

Mr Gearty explained that his client already had two penalty points and if the matter could be deferred to the October date his client could avoid a driving ban.

The solicitor said his client is a young man who works with his father and has recently got married. Judge Owens consented to have the matter adjourned to October 25.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media