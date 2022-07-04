Search

04 Jul 2022

Additional garda resources to be deployed to Longford

Gardai

Four new gardaí are to be assigned to Longford

Liam Cosgrove

04 Jul 2022 7:57 PM

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

Four new gardaí are to be deployed to Longford, Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has this evening announced.

The Ballinalee based politician said he received the news earlier today with all four officers expected to commence their official duties over the next two weeks.

"Four new Garda will start in Longford in two weeks time following their passing out from the Garda training centre in Templemore," he said

"I have highlighted this need on numerous occasions with Minister McEntee in recent months and I want to thank her for her support in providing resources and in nominating Longford as a pilot for the Community Safety Partnership Scheme."

The news comes only a matter of weeks after the Leader revealed, via a Freedom of Information request, of how the number of officers on the pay rosters of both Longford and Granard districts have, in fact, reduced since 2019 when issues linked to a gradual rise in feud related activity across the county began to take shape.

ALSO READ: €1.57m Garda overtime spend in Longford as officer numbers fall

