WE ARE HIRING: Iconic Media hiring multimedia journalist in Longford
Iconic Media Group, Ireland’s leading local news publisher, is recruiting a senior multimedia journalist to join the Longford Leader news team in Longford.
The Longford Leader is a leading newspaper in the Iconic Media Group, providing breaking news, sport and the content that matters to the people of Longford. www.longfordleader.ie is also one of the top leading regional news websites in the country.
Ideal candidates must be up for the daily challenge of giving our readers the very best in local content, just as they have come to expect from this trusted news brand for generations.
A strong news sense, a nose for a story and the ability to tell that story in a variety of ways are the very basics of these roles.
With a passion to succeed and the desire to break exclusives, you will become a key member of the editorial team in Longford.
Outline of key duties and responsibilities:
The closing date for applications is Friday, June 17, 2022. To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie including a covering letter, CV and samples of your work.
