'Too many families have suffered' - Gardaí in appeal after multiple fatal crashes
An Garda Síochána has issued a new June Bank Holiday road safety appeal to the public after a spate of fatal accidents.
In a statement, Gardaí said: "Since Thursday, June 2, An Garda Síochána and other emergency services have dealt with a significant number of fatal incidents across the country.
"These tragic incidents have left behind grieving families and friends on a Bank Holiday Weekend which should be full of fun and enjoyment.
"All incidents remain under appropriate investigation and will ultimately result in files for the local Coroner."
An Garda Síochána has appointed Family Liaison Officers to support families in all of these tragic fatal incidents.
Speaking on Sunday morning, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, with responsibility for Roads Policing and Community Engagement, said: "In the last 72 hours my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and in the other emergency services across the country have responded to a number of tragic fatal incidents. Too many families have suffered trauma already this weekend."
Speaking further Assistant Commissioner Hilman said, "No matter what activity you are taking part in this weekend to please take care. Please ensure that you are following all the appropriate safety advice. If you are travelling on our roads I appeal to drivers ‘please slow down’ and ask all road users to take care over the remaining days of this Bank Holiday Weekend."
