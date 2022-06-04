New musical project for young people in Longford launched

Students from Ardscoil Phadraig, Granard and Ballymahon Vocational School were joined by pupils from across Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Roscommon in Ballymahon Vocational School on May 15 to launch an innovative musical project dedicated to young musicians across the midwest.

Music Generation Local Music Education Partnerships in Longford, Cavan/Monaghan, Leitrim, and Roscommon have joined forces with Music Network to establish ‘Creative Sounds’, a collaborative, inclusive music project for young people.

The project, led by acclaimed musician, composer and musical director Sid Peacock, will initiate an inclusive space for young musicians from across each county to collaborate and create. The programme participants will work together to compose, perform and record an original piece of music inspired by a range of musical genres.

This unique partnership between four Music Generation areas and Music Network means young musicians from rural Ireland can engage and learn from internationally recognised, professional musicians.

Local Music Generation Musician Educators from across the four counties will collaborate every month with guest professional musicians invited to come together for this project by Music Network.

This collaborative effort aims to create a new piece of music that will be interpreted, recorded and performed by the young musicians. Between the monthly sessions, Musician Educators will continue the development of the work at a local level with the young musicians.

Nadine Smith, a student of Ardscoil Phadraig said: “I really enjoyed the first rehearsal, I don't usually play in this style of music, but it was a new challenge and fun experience, can't wait for the next time we play together.”

Fellow Pupil of Ardscoil Phadraig Chloe Spollen echoed this sentiment saying, “It was a great way to meet other musicians and play along together and enjoy the experience. It was really eye-opening, how we could come together as different musicians and create amazing music”.

The final performance of the Creative Sounds project will take place in Longford, on Saturday, November 19.

Music Generation Longford is locally managed by Longford Music Education Partnership, led by Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board, with support from Longford County Council and Creative Ireland Longford.