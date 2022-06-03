Over €25,000 in fines issued for illegal waste collection and disposal in Longford in 12 months

Longford County Council’s Waste Enforcement Team is currently working closely with An Garda Síochána in clamping down on illegal Waste Collectors or 'The Man in the Van'.

Waste Collectors must hold a valid Waste Collection Permit issued by NWCPO in Offaly County Council. A full list of registered collectors who can collect in Co. Longford can be viewed on www.nwcpo.ie.

Collectors, as part of their permit conditions must have their Permit Numbers displayed on their van/lorry and carry a copy of their permit in their vehicle.

If a ‘man with a van’ arrives at your gate offering to take away your waste cheaply, there is every chance that your waste will end up being dumped – in a bog, in a field, on a country lane. If this happens and the waste is traced back to you then you will be responsible for cleaning it up and you will also receive a fine of anything from €150 to €3,000 on conviction in court.

"In the past 12 months over €25,000 in fines and clean up costs have been issued and awarded against illegal waste collectors and for the unauthorised collection and disposal of waste in County Longford.”

If you are approached by someone offering to take your waste away, or you see them advertising on Facebook, Adverts, Done Deal etc please report it to Longford County Council in confidence.

Environmental Complaints can be reported in confidence to Longford County Council on (043) 3343462 or email environment@longfordcoco.ie.

