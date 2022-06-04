Search

04 Jun 2022

Park for FREE in Longford! Councillor says motorists unaware of free car park in Edgeworthstown

Park for FREE in Longford! Councillor says motorists unaware of free car park in Edgeworthstown

There is new free car park in Edgeworthstown behind the town's new state of the art library

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

04 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Motorists and members of the public are unaware Edgeworthstown is home to a free car park, it was revealed last week.

Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross called for council officials to erect signage to clearly signal and promote the new free car park in Edgeworthstown behind the town's new state of the art library.

WATCH | AIB series first of its kind as Longford Mic’d Up in Tailteann Cup brings fans to the heart of the action

Longford gears up for Bryonny Bee's Truck and Tractor Run this weekend

This weekend sees the hosting of a special fundraising event in memory of a young Longford woman tragically killed in an equestrian accident last year.

Cllr Ross said his request was as a result of a number of people not being aware that the mid Longford town had such a facility on its doorstep.

“A lot of people just don't realise it (car park) is right there beside the library,” he said.

A council spokesperson said the council would erect adequate signage to address that anomaly over the coming weeks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media