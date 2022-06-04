Park for FREE in Longford! Councillor says motorists unaware of free car park in Edgeworthstown

There is new free car park in Edgeworthstown behind the town's new state of the art library
Motorists and members of the public are unaware Edgeworthstown is home to a free car park, it was revealed last week.
Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross called for council officials to erect signage to clearly signal and promote the new free car park in Edgeworthstown behind the town's new state of the art library.
Cllr Ross said his request was as a result of a number of people not being aware that the mid Longford town had such a facility on its doorstep.
“A lot of people just don't realise it (car park) is right there beside the library,” he said.
A council spokesperson said the council would erect adequate signage to address that anomaly over the coming weeks.
