Investigation underway following tragic death of young boy at Midlands hotel

INVESTIGATIONS are taking place after the tragic death in an accident of a six-year-old boy at a hotel in Offaly.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardai are investigating the death of a male child, aged 6 years, following an incident at a premises in Co Offaly that occurred on Sunday, May 29 2022.

“The child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where they later passed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court. No further information is available.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) told the Tullamore Tribune on Tuesday, May 31: “I can confirm the HSA are aware of this incident and the relevant enquiries are being made.”

Local sources indicated a boy got into difficulty at the swimming pool in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Sunday and subsequently died.

Earlier this evening, management of the Tullamore Court Hotel expressed sympathy with the family of the six-year-old boy who died.

The hotel confirmed there was an incident in the hotel pool and said emergency services responded quickly.

In a statement issued on their behalf (May 31), hotel management said the child involved was brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital and was later transferred to a Dublin hospital.

“It is with great sadness we have been informed that the child passed away on Tuesday 31st May. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones at this difficult time. The thoughts of all our team are with them. We would ask everyone to please respect their privacy,” the statement said.