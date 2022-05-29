Search

29 May 2022

Man ordered to pay €4,500 compensation for Longford nightclub assault

Longford Courthouse.

Jessica Thompson

29 May 2022

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

A man charged with violent disorder at a Longford nightclub has escaped conviction following a hearing at Longford Circuit Court last week.

Bartosz Surowiecki, 42 Auburn Park, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford was charged with a Section 3 assault causing harm following an incident on October 31, 2016 at The Spiral Tree, Main Street, Longford.

The court heard that, on that night, the local night club was holding a fancy dress party for Halloween when the injured party was dancing close to some females.

“The accused took issue with this and there was an altercation,” explained Detective Garda Damien McGovern, adding that the injured party was then “punched and kicked” by three people.

The injured party was bleeding from the mouth but declined medical attention, however, the court heard that he had to pay €2,200 for a dental implant.

Judge Keenan Johnson accepted that the accused had a previously unblemished record and ordered him to pay €4,500 in compensation by October 4, 2022.

