Great celebrations as Kathleen recognised for a lifetime of assisting Cavan and Longford communities

Kathleen Donnelly, Fosters Pharmacy, Arva, who was the Highly Commended winner in the Avѐne Counter Assistant of the Year Award category with sponsor Julian Bush - Pierre Fabre Picture: Aidan Oliver
There were great celebrations locally as Kathleen Donnelly, from Fosters Pharmacy, Main Street, Arva was named as the Highly Commended winner in the Avѐne Counter Assistant of the Year Award category at the Irish Pharmacy Awards 2022 which were presented at a glitzy ceremony in The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4 on Saturday, May 21.
Kathleen accepted her award from sponsor Julian Bush of Pierre Fabre.
Initially there were over 200 nominees but Kathleen made it through to the last six.
It is no more than Kathleen deserves after a lifetime of assisting the community of Arva and the wider community.
Nothing is too much trouble for Kathleen and her welcoming words and ever smiling demeanour greet everyone who enters the Pharmacy.
Kathleen came to work with Mrs Mary Joe Doherty MPSI in 1975 and has been ever present since then working with John Foster MPSI, Paul O’Donnell MPSI and now with Leah O’ Donnell.
There was great excitement outside the Breffni Arms Hotel on Sunday evening as Kathleen returned home to a huge welcome.
Inside the hotel there were a few short speeches and then everyone enjoyed delicious finger food courtesy of Leah O’Donnell.
Well done Kathleen, we are all extremely proud of you!
