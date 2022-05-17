Longford town to benefit from new €4 million fibre broadband network

The launch of a new €4 million fibre broadband network in Longford town is poised to make high speed, reliable fibre broadband available to more than 4,000 premises in the county town.

The network was officially launched by Minister for State for Local Government and Planning, and Longford-Westmeath TD, Peter Burke in the Longford Arms Hotel on Tuesday.

Minister Burke stated, “High-speed broadband facilitated by SIRO will enable Longford businesses to maintain a level playing field and will act as another great reason to attract jobs and opportunities to Longford and the wider Midlands region. I congratulate SIRO on their expansion and look forward to seeing more and more locals reap the benefits of this fantastic service.”

In October 2021, SIRO, the fibre broadband wholesaler and joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, announced that Longford would be among 90 new towns to receive its’ 100% fibre-to-the-premises broadband. This is in addition to the existing 64 towns already connected to SIRO’s network, including the midland towns of Mullingar, Athlone and Portlaoise.

SIRO’s state-of-the-art fibre broadband network is built on the ESB electricity infrastructure.

3,000 premises in Longford town can avail of SIRO’s fibre broadband network by the end of 2022, with the network to reach over 4,000.

SIRO’s overall investment in Longford town is €4 million.

TLI is the contractor on the ground in Longford working with SIRO to ‘light up’ the town with high-speed fibre broadband.

Some of the first areas in Longford town that can avail of SIRO’s gigabit broadband are Dublin Street, Chapel Lane, Ballymahon Street, College Park, Canal Close, Harbour View, Fairgreen View, Farneyhoogan, Railway Meadow, and Western Park.

Minister Burke commented, “This investment represents a significant gain for the people and businesses of Longford who can now access 100% fibre to meet the immense demand we all have for connectivity these days, whether this is for educational, leisure or business purposes. It is a key commitment of this Government to achieve balanced regional development with emphasis on growth outside of Dublin.”

SIRO CEO John Keaney, highlighted that connectivity is an enabler of growth for communities and towns within Ireland. “We are delighted to provide Longford town with a robust, reliable connection that can serve the people and businesses of the town for years to come,” he said.

Mr Keaney (pictured) added, “Since the pandemic, people have begun to recognise the value that a dependable, fibre connection can add to one’s way of life or business. With SIRO’s gigabit broadband, you can work anytime, and anywhere, stay connected to family and friends or live stream videos or gaming without any lag or downtime.”

He concluded, “More than 4,000 homes and businesses in Longford town will be able to access SIRO’s fibre broadband network, giving these premises a 100% fibre connection, which supports working from home and more lived-in, sustainable communities vs. commuter towns. SIRO’s fibre broadband will also attract further investment to the town and support local business to grow and develop particularly through greater use of digital technologies.”

For homes and businesses seeking further information on SIRO’s roll out in Longford Town, please visit www.siro.ie and register your interest to receive monthly updates at https://siro.ie/register-your-interest/ or email SIRO at info@siro.ie