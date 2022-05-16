Talks held over possible third level campus coming to Longford

Tentative discussions have been held with a view to strengthening Longford's current compliment of third level opportunities.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris was this evening briefed about the possibility of bringing a college like campus to the county town on a site within the confines of Longford's former Connolly Barracks.

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy, together with Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, chaired the talks which also involved representatives from the local authority, Chamber of Commerce, Failte Ireland and the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

"It was really to start a discussion on enhancing and delivering third level courses in Longford and delivering a campus to the county is the ambition," said Senator Carrigy.

The Ballinalee based Oireachtas representative said the prospect of realising that aim was not overly ambitious given a potential site for the development is currently under the ownership of Longford County Council.

"There is plenty of scope for the likes of the tourism and hospitality sector and there are very few culinary schools of excellence in the midlands and if we can deliver this for Longford it could be transformational," he added.