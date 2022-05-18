Longford Agricultural Show returns on Sunday, July 3

After an absence of two years, one of the highlights in Longford town and county is back - Longford Agricultural Show - and it takes place on the lands of the Plunkett Family at Lisnamuck, Longford, on Sunday, July 3.

The Agricultural Show committee are hard at work planning an even bigger and better event for exhibitors and spectators alike - with fantastic prize money up for grabs, a multitude of classes to choose from, and trade stands to beat the band!

The Frank Kilkenny Memorial Championship takes place in the Working Hunter Section this year and there is prize money of €500 up for grabs in this alone. Show Secretary Bernie Whyte explained, “Frank was a great supporter of the show and a renowned horse man and we are delighted to honour him at his local show.”

Stuart Moyles will be on the bandstand from noon until 4pm with jiving instruction from the infamous Ger Butler! Ms Whyte added, “We are also thrilled to announce that we are again holding a qualifier for the National Jiving Competition, so all you jivers out there, this is not to be missed!”

Local man Seamus Farrell will take to the bandstand from 4pm until 6pm, and Conor Keenan from Kearneys will provide a wide selection of drinks to keep all hands cool.

Children's entertainment will include the National Reptile Zoo, a falconry display with questions and answers, rare breeds, childrens treasure hunt, painting and colouring competitions and much much more.

A huge dog show is planned with a total of 20 dog classes.

The Longford Agricultural Show website www.longfordshow.ie has a full listing of all classes and entry forms. Entries will close on June 24. Secretary Bernie Whyte is available on 087 6334313 , email btwhyte90@gmail.com to answer all queries or to send out a schedule to you.

Ms Whyte outlined, “Trade stands are limited with spaces filling fast so get onto Ann on 087 9248816 if you wish to be with us on Sunday, July 3.”

The Longford Agricultural Show launch takes place in the Longford Arms Hotel on Thursday, June 16 at 8pm. All sponsors and supporters are kindly invited to attend and bring along any backdrops for photographs.