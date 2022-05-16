Emergency department at Mullingar hospital is extremely busy

Regional Hospital Mullingar’s emergency department is extremely busy
The Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Adult Emergency Department is busy this morning (Monday, May 16).
An Ireland East Hospital Group spokesperson said, "The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care. We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments.
Gardaí catch Longford man without insurance for third time while on 'test drive'
A man caught at the wheel uninsured while taking a car out for a test drive has been fined €250 by District Court Judge Bernadette Owens.
Longford at home to Fermanagh in the first round of the Tailteann Cup
Longford will have home advantage against Fermanagh in the first round of the Northern Section in the inaugural Tailteann Cup Senior Football Championship with the game to be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on May 28/29.
"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen. Adult Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.
"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."
Ultan and Eileen McCabe receiving their 2022 award from the national president of the Contract Bridge Association of Ireland Mr Pat O’Mahony
James, Shirley, Cian and Ella Martin were in Edgeworthstown on Sunday, May 1 for the Monster Tractor Run in memory of Mona Walsh (pictured inset). All funds raised are going to the Stroke Unit, at the
National Volunteer Week is a time to celebrate, recognise and to thank volunteers, and to create awareness for the important work that they do throughout County Longford.
