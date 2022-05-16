Search

16 May 2022

Gardaí catch Longford man without insurance for third time while on 'test drive'

Longford Courthouse.

A man caught at the wheel uninsured while taking a car out for a test drive has been fined €250 by District Court Judge Bernadette Owens.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

16 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man caught at the wheel uninsured while taking a car out for a test drive has been fined €250 by District Court Judge Bernadette Owens.

Rene Brozovsky, 14 Ardrum Court, Longford pleaded guilty at last week's District Court sitting to having no insurance after being stopped by gardaí on February 12, 2021.

The court was told hos the 38-year-old was pulled in by gardaí who were on mobile patrol at the time while driving a white jeep.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the State, said when gardaí approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Mr Brozovsky informed them he did not have insurance in place at the time.

Judge Owens was also told the accused, who was wearing grey jeans and a grey top had four previous convictions to his name.

Two of those, it was revealed, were for no insurance, the most recent of which came on March 16, 2021.

That arose as a result of an alleged offence dated back to April 30, 2020 , culminating in a €250 fine.

A previous conviction for no insurance was recorded in April 2017 which again led to a €250 fine being imposed.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said while his client was acceptive of his guilt, there were certain mitigating factors at play.

“A friend of his had a very unique car and he (Mr Brozovsky) got an opportunity to take it for a test drive ,” he said.

“This was an isolated incident and he should have been aware of the ramifications of previous convictions.”

Mr Quinn said despite the charge against his client, Mr Brozovsky did have insurance for another vehicle, but not the one he was caught driving on the date he was stopped by gardaí.

Asked by Judge Owens as to his client's financial circumstances, Mr Quinn said they were “poor” owing to his lack of employment.

Judge Owens consequently fined him €250, giving him six months to pay.

He was also disqualified from driving for a period of four years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media