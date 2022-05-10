Longford farmer injured in Carrickboy accident dies in hospital

Tributes are being paid this evening to a Longford farmer who has passed to his eternal reward following injuries he sustained in a farmyard accident almost six weeks ago.

The death of Kevin Skelly, Carrickboy, who died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Beaumont Hospital last night, May 9, was announced this afternoon.

The late Mr Skelly is predeceased by his father Joe, and deepest sympathy is extended to his wife Catherine, children Joseph, Sarah, John and Ruth, mother Imelda, sisters Helen and Maria, sister in law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Longford Irish Farmers’ Association Chairperson Gavin White said Kevin loved all things agricultural, including going to the mart and attending shows.

He said Mr Skelly was immensely proud of his family, farm and livestock.

Mr White added, “On behalf of the local farmers and community, and indeed people further afield, we offer our sympathies to Kevin’s wife, four children, his mother, sisters and extended family at this difficult time.”

The Bea Masterson Legan Drama Group described Kevin Skelly as a gentleman. “He was a great supporter of Legan and Ballycloughan community events,” they posted in a Facebook tribute.

Mr Skelly was airlifted to hospital following the March 28 accident on his farm. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed that it has been informed of the farmer’s passing.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.