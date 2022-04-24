A monster tractor run, in memory of Longford lady Mona Walsh, takes place on Sunday, May 1, starting from St Mary's Community Centre & Sports Hub, Edgeworthstown at 12.30pm, and with registration commencing from 10.30am.

This charity event, in aid of The Stroke Unit at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, was originally scheduled to take place in May 2020 but unfortunately, Covid-19 intervened and it was postponed.

The Walsh Family said they are delighted to be finally getting the opportunity to stage the event in memory of Mona Walsh, Corwella, Edgeworthstown, who passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2019, next Sunday.

The family explained, “Mona's passing was a huge shock and left a massive void in our lives. During her short illness, she received the utmost care from the staff in Mullingar Hospital.

“In return, and as a gesture of thanks and to assist them in their endeavours to care for stroke patients in the future, we are organising and running this monster tractor run on Sunday with all proceeds going to The Stroke Unit at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.”

Entry to the tractor run is €20 and the Walsh Family ask that if you are around on Sunday, to come out and support the event. “And as always, from our own "Mrs Doyle", the cup of tae will be on offer and refreshments.”

For more information on the monster tractor run contact Tony 087 927 2475 ; Luke 087 826 2966 ; Declan 086 250 3255 ; Michael 087 138 4411.