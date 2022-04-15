Search

15 Apr 2022

Gardaí in €1k cocaine seizure following Co Longford search

Gardaí

Gardaí have retrieved in the region of €1,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a search of a house in Ballinalee earlier today

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

15 Apr 2022 7:02 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí have recovered around €1,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a search of a house in Ballinalee.

 

The discovery was made earlier today at a property in the north Longford village.

No one has been arrested, but gardaí have confirmed an investigation into the discovery is now underway.

Longford pays poignant tribute to legendary GAA manager and journalist Eugene McGee

Eugene McGee Memorial Match: 'He was firm but fair and the word failure was not in his dictionary’

Longford country music star Declan Nerney among the guests on tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí conducted a search at a property in Ballinalee, Co. Longford this morning, Friday 15th April 2022.

"Approximately €1,000 of suspected cocaine was seized during the incident. This will now be sent to FSI for analysis.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media