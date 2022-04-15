PICTURES | Back to back Longford intermediate kingpins Killashee celebrate historic season in considerable style

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Killashee St Brigid's GAA club players, mentors and supporters came together last Saturday night in the Longford Arms Hotel to celebrate one of the most successful years in the club's history.
Presentations were made to Killashee's double intermediate champions and Patsy Reilly Cup winners.
We hope you enjoy this gallery of pictures, captured through the lens of local photographer Shelley Corcoran.
