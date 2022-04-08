BREAKING: Man (20s) arrested over alleged serious Co Longford assault

A man in his late 20s is being quizzed by detectives this afternoon in connection to an alleged assault in Granard earlier this week that left a man with serious injuries in hospital.

The man was arrested by detectives earlier this morning following an incident on Main Street at around 2am last Sunday (April 3).

The victim, also aged in his 20s, was rushed to Cavan General Hospital for treatment for what have been described as “serious” injuries.

A large section of the north Longford town’s main street was cordoned off for a number of hours to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

The chief suspect, who is from the Longford area, was brought to Granard garda station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of 24 hours.

It's understood the man is well known to gardaí and has spent time behind bars previously.

Local councillor PJ Reilly praised the swift response by gardaí, saying the episode had left a sour taste in the mouths of locals.

"The town of Granard can do without the likes of incidents such as this as it is normally such a peaceful and quiet town," he said.

"What incidents like this can do is deter people from coming into the town to socialise, so to hear gardaí are making progress with their enquiries is very welcome news."